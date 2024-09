Former France and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces his retirement

Varane was arguably the tournament’s standout defender when France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He also helped Madrid to four Champions League titles and three Spanish league trophies.

He moved to Manchester United in 2021 but was restricted to 95 appearances in his three seasons in England — mainly because of injuries.

Varane began his career at Lens.

“From Lens to Madrid to Manchester, and playing for our national team. I have defended every badge with everything I have, and loved every minute of the journey,” Varane said. “I have no regrets, I wouldn’t change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of."

Varane had already retired from France's national team, a few months after the World Cup final defeat to Argentina in 2022.

Varane said he would remain at Como: “Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon.”

Como got its first Serie A victory in more than 21 years when coach Cesc Fabregas' team won 3-2 at Atalanta on Tuesday. ___

