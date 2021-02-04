Former flight attendant lands 7-figure deal for 2 novels

Newman, 36, is a native and longtime resident of Arizona who has been writing stories for much of her life and had tried acting and bookselling before becoming a flight attendant a decade ago, a profession shared with her sister and mother. After completing a draft of her novel, she tried finding an agent but was turned down dozens of times before taken on by Shane Salerno of The Story Factory, where other writers include Don Winslow and Janet Evanovich.

The acquiring editor at Avid Reader, Jofie-Ferrari Adler, said he was impressed by the book's “undeniable authenticity” and called it a “great escape in these difficult times."

“One of my colleagues actually read it on a plane and loved it," he said.

Newman has already begun the second novel, although she declined to offer details. She used everything from an iPad to the backs of napkins while writing “Falling" but should have a much easier time for the next book: Soon after her contract was finalized, she quit her job.

