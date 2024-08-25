Nation & World News

Former five-time Lebanese prime minister Salim Hoss dies at 94

Lebanon' current premier says five-time former Prime Minister Salim Hoss has died at age 94
FILE - Lebanese Prime Minister Salim Hoss is seen on April 25, 1990 in Lebanon. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Lebanese Prime Minister Salim Hoss is seen on April 25, 1990 in Lebanon. (AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
3 minutes ago

BEIRUT (AP) — Five-time former Lebanese Prime Minister Salim Hoss, who served during some of the most tumultuous years of his country’s modern history, died Sunday at age 94, the current premier said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati described Hoss, who was also a former government minister and member of parliament, as the "conscience of Lebanon" in a statement announcing his death. He added that Hoss "passed away at the most difficult and delicate stage in which Lebanon needs its conscience."

Mikati was referring to fears that Lebanon could be pulled into a full-on war with Israel. Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began attacking Israel a day after the start of the war in Gaza, which was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel. Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire almost daily since then, displacing tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border.

Hoss “was a prominent economist and a role model for his expertise, ethics and knowledge,” Mikati said. “He placed the country’s supreme interest and the interest of citizens above all considerations.”

Hoss was often described as a technocrat and widely respected as a rare statesman in a country marked by political and sectarian divisions.

He served as prime minister for four terms during the country’s 15-year civil war that lasted from 1975 to 1990. His final term in office was from 1998 to 2000.

At one point, he presided over one of two dueling governments. After the term of President Amin Gemayel ended in 1988 with no successor elected, Lebanon became ruled by two governments, one headed by Michel Naim Aoun in Christian east Beirut and another by Hoss in Muslim west Beirut.

By convention the prime minister of Lebanon is always a Sunni Muslim, the president a Maronite Christian and the speaker of Parliament a Shiite Muslim.

FILE - Syrian Vice-President Farouk al-Sharaa, left, shakes hands with former Lebanese Prime Minister Salim Hoss in Damascus on May 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Bassem Tellawi, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Lebanese Prime Minister Salim Hoss casts his ballot for parliament elections in downtown Beirut on Sept. 3, 2000. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to know about the heavy exchange of fire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What is the latest on the high-stakes negotiations over a cease-fire in Gaza?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why is Israel demanding control over 2 Gaza corridors in the cease-fire talks?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Blinken says Israel OKs a plan to break the cease-fire impasse and urges Hamas to do the...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump would veto legislation establishing a federal abortion ban, Vance says14m ago
Duplantis breaks world record in pole vault for 3rd time this year by clearing 6.26...22m ago
Double Duty: For Danny Jansen, playing for both teams in same game is chance at baseball...27m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Beyonce, Michael Jackson among music stars featured in iconic photo exhibit
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role