BreakingNews
Indictment handed up in Georgia Trump probe but contents still unknown

Former 'Family Feud' contestant Timothy Bliefnick gets life for wife's murder

A judge has sentenced a former contestant on the television game show “Family Feud” to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 8 minutes ago
X

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A judge sentenced a former contestant on the television game show "Family Feud" to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.

Timothy Bliefnick, 40, showed no reaction as Adams County Circuit Judge Robert Adrian read the sentence Friday, news outlets reported.

A jury in May convicted Bliefnick of murder, home invasion and use of a firearm to commit first-degree murder in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41. Her body was found by a family member inside her Quincy home after she failed to pick up her children from school. She had been shot multiple times.

The couple was separated and going through a divorce.

Bliefnick’s attorney did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick and some of his family members appeared on ABC's "Family Feud," KHQA-TV has reported.

One of the questions asked by host Steve Harvey was, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick answered “I do.” He immediately told Harvey “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.” He also said, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” Harvey responded, “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house.”

Bliefnick’s answer was second on the board with 20 out of 100 people polled giving the same answer. Getting “sloshed” was No. 1 with 30 answers.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
13h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
16h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
16h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

South Africa's unemployment is a 'ticking time bomb.' Anger rises with millions jobless
7m ago
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, dies at age 28
8m ago
Pakistan's caretaker prime minister sworn in as people celebrate Independence Day
12m ago
Featured

What’s an indictment? Here’s what to know
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top