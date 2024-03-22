Former executive given death sentence in poisoning of founder of high-flying Chinese gaming company

BEIJING (AP) — A former executive at Yoozoo Games was sentenced to death on Friday in the 2020 poisoning of the founder of the high-profile Chinese gaming company, which has links to Game of Thrones and the new Netflix series, "The Three-Body Problem."

Xu Yao poisoned the food of company founder Lin Qi in December 2020 because of a dispute over the running of the business, the Shanghai First Intermediate People’s Court said.

Lin, who was 39, died about 10 days later. Police detained Xu a few days after Lin's death.