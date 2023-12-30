Former DePaul coach Joey Meyer, who led the Blue Demons to 7 NCAA Tournaments, dies at 74

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Meyer, who played at DePaul and coached the Blue Demons to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons, has died. He was 74.

Meyer died Friday in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, surrounded by family, DePaul said in a release. The school did not provide any further information.

Joey Meyer played for his father, Ray, for three seasons from 1968-1971, averaging 16.4 points in 75 games for DePaul. The guard was selected by the Buffalo Braves in the 18th round of the 1971 NBA Draft, but never appeared in a game in the league.