Former DePaul coach Joey Meyer, who led the Blue Demons to 7 NCAA Tournaments, dies at 74

FILE - DePaul coach Joey Meyer reacts to his team's play against LSU in an NCAA men's college basketball tournament Midwest Regional semifinal in Cincinnati, March 20, 1987. Meyer, who played at DePaul and coached the Blue Demons to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons, has died. He was 74. Meyer died Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, surrounded by family, DePaul said in a release. The school did not provide any further information.

12 hours ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Meyer, who played at DePaul and coached the Blue Demons to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons, has died. He was 74.

Meyer died Friday in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, surrounded by family, DePaul said in a release. The school did not provide any further information.

Joey Meyer played for his father, Ray, for three seasons from 1968-1971, averaging 16.4 points in 75 games for DePaul. The guard was selected by the Buffalo Braves in the 18th round of the 1971 NBA Draft, but never appeared in a game in the league.

Meyer served as an assistant for his father for 11 seasons before taking over when Ray retired after coaching DePaul from 1942-1984.

Joey Meyer got the Blue Demons into the NCAA tourney in each of his first five seasons. They reached the Sweet 16 in 1986 and 1987.

Meyer went 231-158 in his 13 seasons as DePaul's head coach. Some of Meyer's top players included Rod Strickland, David Booth and Tom Kleinschmidt.

Following his time at DePaul, the Chicago native coached in the NBA's developmental league and worked as a regional scout for the Los Angeles Clippers.

FILE - Joey Meyer, center, son of former DePaul basketball coach Ray Meyer, leads his family toward St. Vincent de Paul Church in Chicago, March 21, 2006, for his father's funeral service. Joey, who played at DePaul and coached the Blue Demons to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons, has died. He was 74. Meyer died Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, surrounded by family, DePaul said in a release. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

FILE - DePaul NCAA college basketball coach Joey Meyer speaks in Chicago, Sept. 29, 1994. Meyer, who played at DePaul and coached the Blue Demons to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons, has died. He was 74. Meyer died Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, surrounded by family, DePaul said in a release. (AP Photo/Frank Polich, File)

FILE - DePaul head coach Joey Meyer directs his team against Memphis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Feb. 1, 1996, in Rosemont, Ill. Meyer, who played at DePaul and coached the Blue Demons to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons, has died. He was 74. Meyer died Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, surrounded by family, DePaul said in a release. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

