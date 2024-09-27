Former Defense Minister Ishiba chosen to lead Japan's ruling party. He'll become PM next week

Breaking: Hurricane Helene heads toward metro Atlanta with 80-mph winds
Japan’s ruling party on Friday picked former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba as leader
Shigeru Ishiba speaks before a runoff election at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the party headquarters in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Shigeru Ishiba speaks before a runoff election at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the party headquarters in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s ruling party on Friday picked former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba as leader, setting him up to become prime minister next week.

The party leadership win is a ticket to the top job because the Liberal Democratic Party’s ruling coalition currently controls the parliament.

Considered a defense policy expert, Ishiba has proposed an Asian version of the NATO military alliance and a more equal Japan-U.S. security alliance. Ishiba is a supporter of Taiwan' s democracy. He calls for an establishment of a disaster management agency in one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.

Ishiba beat out Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, a staunch conservative who was running to become the country's first female prime minister.

A record nine lawmakers, including two women, ran in a vote decided by LDP members of parliament and about 1 million dues-paying party members. That's only 1% of the country's eligible voters.

Outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been dogged by party corruption scandals, and the LDP wanted a fresh leader in hopes of regaining public trust before a likely general election.

Some experts believe that party turmoil could mean that Japan will return to an era similar to the early 2000s, which saw “revolving door” leadership changes and political instability.

A succession of short-lived governments hurts Japanese prime ministers' ability to set up long-term policy goals or develop trusted relations with other leaders.

On Tuesday, Kishida and his Cabinet ministers will resign. Ishiba, after being formally elected in a parliamentary vote, will then form a new Cabinet later in the day.

The main opposition — the liberal-leaning Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan — has struggled to build momentum, despite the LDP scandals. But experts say its newly elected leader, centrist former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, is pushing a conservative shift for the party, could trigger a broader political regroupings.

Follow AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

One of candidates Shigeru Ishiba casts his ballot at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, casts his ballot at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Sanae Takaichi speaks before a runoff election at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Shigeru Ishiba acknowledges after he was elected as new head of Japan's ruling party at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the party headquarters in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Officials count ballots during the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election at the LDP headquarters Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Officials count ballots during the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election at the LDP headquarters Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

One of candidates, Shinjiro Koizumi, right, casts his ballot at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election at the party headquarters, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Officials show the result of the first voting to Election Commission during the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election at the party headquarters Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Shigeru Ishiba speaks before a runoff election at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the party headquarters in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

Sanae Takaichi speaks before a runoff election at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the party headquarters in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, Pool)

