ajc logo
X

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis faces fraud trial

Former prime minister Andrej Babis, center, at the Prague Municipal Court in Prague. Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Babis goes on trial after the prosecution indicted him in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies. (Vit Simanek/CTK via AP).

Combined ShapeCaption
Former prime minister Andrej Babis, center, at the Prague Municipal Court in Prague. Czech Republic, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Babis goes on trial after the prosecution indicted him in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies. (Vit Simanek/CTK via AP).

National & World News
58 minutes ago
Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is going on trial in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies

PRAGUE (AP) — Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis went on trial on Monday in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies.

The case involves a farm known as the Stork’s Nest that received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of around 250 companies to Babis’ family members. Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm.

The subsidies were meant for medium- and small-sized businesses, and Agrofert wouldn’t have been eligible for them.

Agrofert later returned the subsidy.

Lawmakers have had to lift Babis’ immunity from prosecution three times in the course of the years in the case that dates to 2007.

Prague’s public prosecution office completed the review of the case in March and went ahead with Babis’ indictment. It was repeatedly recommended by police investigators.

Babis, a populist billionaire, denies any wrongdoing and has repeatedly said the allegations against him were politically motivated.

He was present at Prague’s Municipal Court on Monday. His former associate, Jana Nagyova, stood trial with him.

The prosecution asked for suspended sentences and fines for them. It's not immediately clear when a verdict might be issued.

Babis’ ANO political movement lost the parliamentary election in October. A coalition of five parties formed a new government, and ANO ended up in opposition.

He is currently considering running for the largely ceremonial post of the country's president.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis gestures during joint statements with French President Emmanuel Macron, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger after a meeting of central Europe's informal body of cooperation called the Visegrad Group or V4, in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis went on trial on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 after the prosecution indicted him in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, File)

Credit: Laszlo Balogh

FILE - Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis gestures during joint statements with French President Emmanuel Macron, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger after a meeting of central Europe's informal body of cooperation called the Visegrad Group or V4, in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis went on trial on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 after the prosecution indicted him in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, File)

Credit: Laszlo Balogh

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis gestures during joint statements with French President Emmanuel Macron, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger after a meeting of central Europe's informal body of cooperation called the Visegrad Group or V4, in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis went on trial on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 after the prosecution indicted him in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, File)

Credit: Laszlo Balogh

Credit: Laszlo Balogh

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners 7h ago
The Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine led the report titled, "The Economic Burden of Mental Health Inequities in the United States Report".

Morehouse School of Medicine report highlights cost of mental health inequities
22m ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
8h ago
Ikuko Thurman, 42, is accused of fatally shooting his wife in Clayton County on Friday evening. Lovejoy police need help locating him. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Credit: Lovejoy

Lovejoy police seek help locating man who allegedly shot, killed wife
19h ago
Ikuko Thurman, 42, is accused of fatally shooting his wife in Clayton County on Friday evening. Lovejoy police need help locating him. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Credit: Lovejoy

Lovejoy police seek help locating man who allegedly shot, killed wife
19h ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to supporters on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Toccoa, Ga. Republicans in Georgia increasingly rely on voters in north Georgia as their margins shrink in suburban Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Credit: Jeff Amy

Georgia's shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta
3h ago
The Latest
FILE - Drivers wait to get fuel at a gas station in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, March 15, 2022. Lebanon's central bank lifted its remaining subsidies on fuel on Monday, Sept 12, 2022, gas station owners said, ending a year-long process of scaling back on the expensive program. Fuel subsidies once cost the cash-strapped country some $3 billion annually. Lebanon is in the throes of a crippling economic crisis that has plunged three-quarters of its population into poverty and decimated the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar by around 90 percent. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)

Credit: Bilal Hussein

Lebanon: Central Bank lifts all expensive fuel subsidies
4m ago
New Zealand PM says no republic plan following queen's death
7m ago
Pakistani PM says his flooded country faces food shortages
16m ago
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
14h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
21h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top