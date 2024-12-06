Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber returning to Cleveland Guardians on 1-year deal, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber is returning to the Cleveland Guardians after making just two starts and undergoing Tommy John surgery last season, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

Bieber had been expected to leave the AL Central champions, but the right-hander will be back after agreeing to a one-year, $14 million contract that includes a $16 million player option for 2026, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The 2020 AL Cy Young winner made just starts in 2024 before having the surgery on his elbow that bothered him the previous campaign. The 29-year-old Bieber felt discomfort in his start on opening day against the Athletics and again when he faced the Mariners his next outing.