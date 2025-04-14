Former Colorado deputy gets 3 years in prison for fatally shooting man who called for help

Judge Catherine Cheroutes said Buen's sentence needed to address both the loss of Glass and the damage done to the community by what happened.

“I think this was about power. It wasn’t a mistake. It was about, ‘you need to listen to me because I’m in charge,’” she said.

Buen, a former deputy in Clear Creek County, was convicted after a second trial.

Nearly a year ago, another jury convicted him of a misdemeanor for recklessly putting other officers in danger by opening fire. However, jurors could not agree on a murder charge or a charge of official misconduct.

With the support of Glass’ family, prosecutors decided to try Buen again on a second-degree murder charge. Jurors also had the option of convicting him of the less serious charge of criminally negligent homicide.

The defense argued that Glass had a knife and Buen was legally justified in shooting him to protect a fellow officer.

Convictions of law enforcement officers on more serious charges are rare because experts say jurors tend to give them the benefit of the doubt for how they act in emergencies, experts say.

A police officer and two paramedics were convicted in 2023 of criminally negligent homicide in Colorado in the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man whose name became part of the rallying cries for social justice that swept the U.S. in 2020.

One of the paramedics additionally was convicted of second-degree assault, which has a longer prison sentence. A judge later freed him from prison and sentenced him to probation instead.