Nation & World News

Former Chiefs lineman Isaiah Buggs sentenced to hard labor in Alabama on animal cruelty charges

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been convicted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges
FILE- Then-Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) watches the game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Nov. 6, 2022. Buggs was sentenced on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE- Then-Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) watches the game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Nov. 6, 2022. Buggs was sentenced on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
1 hour ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been convicted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

Tuscaloosa County District Judge Joanne Jannik sentenced Buggs on July 19 to a year of hard labor, ordering him to serve 60 days. The rest would be suspended for two years “pending the behavior of the defendant."

Buggs, 27, also is not allowed to have or be around firearms or own dogs or cats.

The Chiefs released the former Alabama player on June 24, eight days after his second recent arrest in Alabama. He was arrested on a charge of domestic violence/burglary and released on a $5,000 bond, according to records from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The run-stuffing tackle out of Alabama played three seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers before spending the past two with the Detroit Lions. He has started 23 games and appeared in 56 in his career, with 89 tackles and two sacks. He had signed a $1,292,500 contract with Kansas City for the upcoming season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas arrested on cruelty to children, battery charges2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Jessie Bates embraces newfound leadership role for team
Placeholder Image

Credit: David J. Phillip

Falcons continue to tinker with their offensive line depth, sign two players
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lions lose K Michael Badgley to a season-ending injury, giving UFL star Jake Bates chance...35m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula breaks team huddle in latest sign of her recovery from cardiac...6m ago
2024 Election Latest: Harris urges people to vote as campaign heats up, Trump meets with...9m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: US Vice President Harris urges Netanyahu to reach a cease-fire...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Children with rare birth defect are breathing easier with device made at Georgia Tech
Quavo wants youth to soar in music business, life with Rocket Camp
Archer Aviation shows off air taxi model it plans to build in Covington