X

Former cast member of 'Basketball Wives LA' admits to 15 federal crimes

National & World News
1 hour ago
A former cast member of the reality TV show “Basketball Wives LA” admitted to more than a dozen federal felonies in a court appearance Wednesday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former cast member of the reality TV show “Basketball Wives LA” admitted to more than a dozen federal felonies in a court appearance Wednesday in St. Louis.

Brittish Williams, 33, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS and three counts of wire fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said in a statement that the crimes “victimized taxpayers, banks, credit card companies, individuals and programs that were intended to help struggling businesses and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Fleming said federal prosecutors will seek reimbursement for the victims.

Among the crimes Williams admitted to in the plea agreement: Using false Social Security numbers to defraud banks and credit card companies; illegally obtaining loans meant for businesses damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic; and submitting fake medical bills to an insurance company, defrauding that company of nearly $140,000.

All told, the losses from her fraud schemes amounted to nearly $450,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Williams appeared on the reality show in its third season in 2014, when she was engaged to Lorenzo Gordon, who played professional basketball overseas.

Editors' Picks

$31M funding for Atlanta training center crosses first hurdle30m ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar, dead at 83
24m ago

Credit: University System of Georgia

Finalist chosen to be next University of North Georgia president
3h ago

Yelp: Nation’s best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta
6h ago

Yelp: Nation’s best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

17-year-old dies days after shooting at NW Atlanta’s Washington Park
2h ago
The Latest
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific...
2m ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 GOP presidential campaign to challenge Trump
7m ago
Prosecutor: Fatal shooting of Grammy winner by police 'reasonably necessary'
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
19h ago
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top