BreakingNews
Willis blasts congressman’s ‘interference’ in Fulton Trump probe

Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan and others

Five retired British police officers have admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about the Duchess of Sussex and others
National & World News
1 hour ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.

The men, all in their 60s, were arrested after a BBC investigation last year sparked an internal police inquiry.

The charges say messages posted in a closed WhatsApp group referred to Harry and wife Meghan, as well as Prince William and his wife, Kate, and the late Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband, Prince Philip.

Some also mentioned U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Home Secretary Priti Patel and former Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Robert Lewis, Peter Booth, Anthony Elsom, Alan Hall and Trevor Lewton pleaded guilty at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court to sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. All are former members of London's Metropolitan Police department and spent time with the force's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection branch, which guards politicians and diplomats.

The force said none of the suspects was a police officer when they sent the messages between 2020 and 2022.

A sixth former officer, Michael Chadwell, denied one count of the same charge and is due to stand trial Nov. 6. The othersare scheduled to be sentenced the same day.

The biracial American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, the queen's grandson, at Windsor Castle in 2018. In early 2020, they stepped away from royal duties and left the U.K., citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
Willis blasts congressman’s ‘interference’ in Fulton Trump probe1h ago

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING
5 arrested after chaining themselves to training center site equipment
51m ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Stockbridge woman latest arrested in Jan. 6 investigation
58m ago

COVID-19 cases continue rise as new vaccine just a week away
2h ago

COVID-19 cases continue rise as new vaccine just a week away
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL defendant convicted of deadly shooting that was caught on camera
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Rugby World Cup is about to open in France. Here's what to know about the sport and...
1m ago
First offer from General Motors falls short of demands by the United Auto Workers, but...
10m ago
Stock market today: Big Tech stocks drag Wall Street down again
12m ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top