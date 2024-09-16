Nation & World News

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards arrives for sentencing hearing on indecent image charges

A former top BBC news presenter has arrived at court to be sentenced for accessing indecent images of children sent to him by a man via the WhatsApp messaging service
Huw Edwards an ex-BBC news presenter arrives at Westminster Magistrate's Court for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children in London, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Huw Edwards an ex-BBC news presenter arrives at Westminster Magistrate's Court for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children in London, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
58 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — A former top BBC news presenter arrived at court Monday to be sentenced for accessing indecent images of children sent to him by a man via the WhatsApp messaging service.

Huw Edwards, one of the most recognizable faces in British television, pleaded guilty in July to three counts of making indecent images of children. The 62-year-old could face prison, though prosecutors acknowledged that a suspended sentence may be appropriate.

Edwards’ case could be sent to crown court for sentencing if the presiding judge decides he does not have appropriate powers to sentence the broadcaster on Monday.

Huw Edwards an ex-BBC news presenter arrives at Westminster Magistrate's Court for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children in London, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Huw Edwards an ex-BBC news presenter arrives at Westminster Magistrate's Court for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children in London, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Huw Edwards an ex-BBC news presenter arrives at Westminster Magistrate's Court for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children in London, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Huw Edwards an ex-BBC news presenter arrives at Westminster Magistrate's Court for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children in London, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A small number of protesters wait for Huw Edwards an ex-BBC news presenter to arrive at Westminster Magistrate's Court for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children in London, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A small number of protesters wait for Huw Edwards an ex-BBC news presenter to arrive at Westminster Magistrate's Court for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children in London, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A Dutch court convicts 2 Pakistani men over death threats to anti-Islam lawmaker Geert...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson says he was surprised by sexual assault lawsuit
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NYC mayor won't say if he backs police commissioner under an investigative cloud
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

UK royal social media accounts offer birthday wishes to Prince Harry
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Flooding in Central Europe leaves 5 dead in Poland and 1 in Czech Republic13m ago
Strongest typhoon since 1949 hits Shanghai and knocks out power to some homes17m ago
Trump was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf club, the...20m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Power plan would boost timber jobs, but cost customers more
Gridlock Guy: GDOT leader gives update on major metro Atlanta projects
Georgia Bulldogs need bye week to improve, heal before Bama