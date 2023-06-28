X

Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett has died in an apparent drowning

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35.

Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website on Tuesday.

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university “lost an incredibly special person.”

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett," Yurachek posted on Twitter.

Mallett played for the University of Michigan for one season before finishing his college career at Arkansas. He passed for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns in two seasons with the Razorbacks.

Mallett was selected by New England in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft. He appeared in four games with the Patriots during the 2012 season, completing 1 of 4 passes for 17 yards.

New England coach Bill Belichick said he was “extremely saddened by Ryan's tragic passing."

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched," Belichick said in a statement posted by the team on Twitter.

Mallett made six starts in nine games with the Texans and two starts in eight appearances with the Ravens. He completed 190 of his 345 attempts in the NFL for 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

