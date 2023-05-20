Former 49ers lobbyist testifies he received illegally leaked report on team's political influence

Santa Clara County prosecutors said the football team has bankrolled Becker’s political career by spending at least $3.2 million through independent expenditure committees for his 2020 winning City Council race and a failed mayoral bid last year.

Tthe civil grand jury report, titled “Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Santa Clara City Council,” alleged that councilmembers regularly voted “in a manner that is favorable to the 49ers.”

In his testimony, Chandhok said Becker sent him a copy of the report four days before it was to be made public and a month before the mayoral election, the Chronicle said.

Chandhok said he then began working to blunt the impact of the report.

Following news coverage of the report, Chandhok attacked it as "a shocking political hatchet job" in a statement that also alleged the civil grand jurors that issued it were corrupt and publicized where they lived and worshipped, the Chronicle said.

“The 49ers are committed to being a positive and contributing member of our community," the team said Friday in a statement. "As the transcripts are related to an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to make any further comment at this time.”