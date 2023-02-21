'Forever a Spartan': Funeral held for Michigan State victim

Anderson, she added, is “forever a Spartan.”

The funeral was the last for the three students who were killed Feb. 13 when a gunman fired at Berkey Hall and at the MSU Union. Services were held Saturday for Brian Fraser, 20, who, like Anderson, graduated from a Grosse Pointe high school, and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson.

Anderson wanted to graduate from college as soon as possible on her way to becoming a surgeon, her family said last week.

Five students who were wounded remain in a Lansing hospital, including two in critical condition.

The shooter, Anthony McRae, 43, of Lansing, killed himself when confronted by police about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from campus. He had no connection to the victims or the university and may have had mental health problems, investigators said, citing a note in his possession.

Classes resumed Monday at Michigan State in East Lansing, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.