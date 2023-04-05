X

Forecasts force Mets, Phils and Orioles to postpone openers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
9 hours ago
A strong threat of rain and thunderstorms forced the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles to postpone their home openers on Thursday

A strong threat of rain and thunderstorms forced the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles to postpone their home openers Thursday.

All three teams announced Wednesday the openers will be pushed back a day with the Mets playing host to the Miami Marlins, the Phillies taking on the Cincinnati Reds and the Orioles facing the New York Yankees on Friday.

All three cities had weather forecasts calling for at least a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday, the National Weather Service reported on its website.

“After consultation with Major League Baseball and the uncertain forecast tomorrow between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m., we have elected to move our home opener with the Reds to Friday," Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said in a statement.

The Mets’ home opener was rescheduled for a 1:10 p.m. start and tickets that were to have been used Thursday will be good for Friday, the team said.

The Orioles rescheduled their opener to 3:05 p.m. Friday, which had been scheduled as an off day before the teams meet again Saturday and Sunday. The team said tickets for the postponed game will be valid Friday.

The Reds-Phillies opener on Friday will have a 3:05 p.m start. The Phillies said tickets and parking for opening day will be valid for Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff sound off on Georgia quarterback competition21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Brent Key ‘pleased’ with progression of three Georgia Tech quarterbacks
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves excited to feed off the Truist Park crowd again in 2023
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What’s new at Truist Park for Braves’ 2023 season?
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What’s new at Truist Park for Braves’ 2023 season?
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta United will need grit Saturday against NYCFC
The Latest

Credit: AP

Report: Saudis, Iranians to reopen embassies, ease travel
41m ago
China vows 'forceful' measures after US-Taiwan meeting
1h ago
Asian shares mostly fall amid worries about slowing economy
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, there a plenty
Enjoy Easter with these 11 festive events and gift ideas
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top