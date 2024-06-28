Fore more years? Biden and Trump take swings at each other's golf skills in their debate

Biden then touted his his own golf abilities. "I got my handicap, when I was vice president, down to six,” Biden said. He again challenged Trump to a golf match, but only if Trump carried his bag of clubs himself.

“Think you can do it?” asked Biden, whose handicap is listed on the United State Golf Association’s website as 6.7, with the last update in July 2018. Trump’s handicap last updated in June 2021 is listed as 2.5. Biden would be 86 at the end of his second term.

Trump called Biden’s handicap claim “the biggest lie of all,” adding: “I’ve seen your swing. I know your swing.”

Trump then sought to shut down the golf discussion.

“Let’s not act like children,” Trump said.

“You are a child,” Biden retorted.

Both men have faced questions on the campaign trail about their physical and mental fitness to lead the nation.

In golf, a handicap is a measure of a player’s skill. The lower the handicap, the better the player is.

