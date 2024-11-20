Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe, cites disruptive shift to electric vehicles, economic headwinds

Ford Motor Co. says it will reduce its workforce by 4,000 in Europe and the U.K. by the end of 2027, citing headwinds from the economy and pressure from increased competition and weaker-than-expected sales of electric cars
FILE - The Ford logo is seen on the grill of a Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, on Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Ford logo is seen on the grill of a Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, on Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Updated 54 minutes ago

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says it will reduce its workforce by 4,000 in Europe and the U.K. by the end of 2027, citing headwinds from the economy and pressure from increased competition and weaker than expected sales of electric cars.

Ford said Wednesday most of the job cuts would come in Germany and would be carried out in consultation with employee representatives.

The company said that it would also reduce working time for workers at its Cologne, Germany plant where it makes the Capri and Explorer electric vehicles.

Dave Johnston, Ford’s European vice president for transformation and partnerships, said in a statement that “it is critical to take difficult but decisive action to ensure Ford’s future competitiveness in Europe.”

The company said that “the global auto industry continues to be in a period of significant disruption as it shifts to electrified mobility.”

“The transformation is particularly intense in Europe where automakers face significant competitive and economic headwinds while also tackling a misalignment between CO2 regulations and consumer demand for electrified vehicles,” the statement said.

European automakers must sell enough electric vehicles to meet new, lower limits for fleet average carbon dioxide emissions in 2025. EV sales have lagged as consumers weary of inflation have held back on spending and after major car market Germany dropped government purchase incentives for EVs.

European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association has called for a speedier review of lower C02 limits slated for 2026.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

U.S. protectionism could undermine modest growth forecast for eurozone, says EU...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

General Motors lays off about 1,000 workers, cutting costs to compete in a crowded...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Five things to know about Germany's government crisis
Placeholder Image

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Readers write
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lakers' Dalton Knecht ties NBA rookie record for 3-pointers in a game10m ago
Closing arguments begin in trial of man accused of killing Georgia student Laken Riley13m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street edges lower as the countdown ticks for Nvidia's profit...13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia2h ago
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game