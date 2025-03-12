Ford shows off a treasure trove of rarely seen vehicles to a select few at its Michigan headquarters

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A select few are getting the chance to set their gaze on a slew of rarely seen Ford vehicles at the automaker's Michigan headquarters.

About 50 cars and trucks that are part of Ford Motor Co.'s Heritage Fleet are on display in Dearborn. Some employees checked them out Tuesday, and the media got a look Wednesday. And next month, they'll be available for viewing as part of "Bring Your Child to Work Day."

“I’m so excited to be able to share these vehicles, because every one of these vehicles throughout this room are here because somebody, a passionate Ford employee, worked to have it preserved, worked to have it saved,” said Ted Ryan, Ford’s Heritage brand manager.