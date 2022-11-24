ajc logo
X

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

National & World News
47 minutes ago
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires.

The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years. All have 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Thursday it's not recommending that owners stop driving the vehicles or park them outdoors because fires are rare and generally don't happen when the engines are off.

But Ford said it has received 20 reports of fires, including three that ignited nearby structures. The company also said it has four claims of fires that were noticed less than five minutes after the engines were turned off. Ford also has four injury claims not involving burns, and 43 legal claims attributed to the problem.

Repairs aren't yeta available, but once they are, owners should schedule service with a preferred dealer, Jim Azzouz, executive director of customer experience, said in a statement. Owners will be notified by letter starting Dec. 19.

Owners can take their SUVs to the dealer and get a free loaner, or they can get free pickup and delivery.

Dealers will inspect the injectors and replace them if necessary. Ford also says it's extending warranties to cover cracked fuel injectors for up to 15 years.

Dealers will update the vehicles' engine-control software so it detects a cracked injector. Drivers will get a dashboard message to get service. Also, if there's a pressure drop in the injectors, engine power will be cut to minimize risk and let drivers get to a safe location to stop and call for service, Ford said.

They'll also install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces.

Ford said it's not replacing the injectors because the failure rate that causes leaks is low, an estimated 0.38% for 2020 models and 0.22% for 2021 to 2022 models. The rate is for 15 years or 150,000 miles (240,000 kilometers).

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo courtesy of Bowman Horn

Loss of Elijah DeWitt leaves more than void for childhood friends in Jefferson2h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Opinion: GOP quickly turns focus away from inflation, economy
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘God had a plan’: Lyft driver killed in DeKalb was working to support 3 children
18h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

What Georgia-Georgia Tech means to Brent Key

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

What Georgia-Georgia Tech means to Brent Key

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A pair of Georgia Supreme Court orders jostle pre-runoff landscape
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christophe Ena

France lawmakers adopt enshrining abortion in constitution
5m ago
Bombed, not beaten: Ukraine's capital flips to survival mode
8m ago
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory
27m ago
Featured

Mannheim Steamroller, anime and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
53m ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top