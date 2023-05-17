X

Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver's front air bag

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
16 minutes ago
Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year.

The company says dust can accumulate in a cable inside the steering wheel, interrupting the electrical connection. Ford says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting July 5.

Owners may hear popping or clicking noises inside the steering wheel, or steering wheel switches and the horn might not work. They may also see an air bag warning light notifying them of the problem.

.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump dominates Georgia presidential poll, Kemp trails far behind1h ago

Credit: Edens

North DeKalb Mall poised for demolition, making way for ‘Lulah Hills’
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Voters send Georgia House election to a runoff between 2 Democrats
10h ago

Chattahoochee River is `beautiful and dangerous’ for swimmers
1h ago

Chattahoochee River is `beautiful and dangerous’ for swimmers
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kemp to lead a Georgia trade mission to Israel
1h ago
The Latest
Target wrestles with pullback in spending and theft that could cost the retailer $500M...
18m ago
Automaker warns over UK operations and calls for Brexit trade deal renegotiation
24m ago
Formula One's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix canceled because of deadly floods in Italy
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Matthew Borkoski Photography

Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top