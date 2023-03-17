Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms

The largest of two recalls covers nearly 1.3 million 2013 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars. The company said in documents posted Friday by safety regulators that the front brake hoses can rupture and leak brake fluid. That would increase brake pedal travel and make stopping distances longer.

Dealers will replace the hoses. Ford will mail owners notification letters starting April 17. They'll get a second letter once parts are available for the fix.