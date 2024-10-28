Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ford quarterly profit drops almost 26% due to $1B write-offs for canceled electric SUV

Ford’s third-quarter net profit fell nearly 26%
FILE - An unsold 2024 Lightning electric pickup truck sits at a Ford dealership May 19, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AP

AP

FILE - An unsold 2024 Lightning electric pickup truck sits at a Ford dealership May 19, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (AP)
By TOM KRISHER – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Ford's third-quarter net profit fell nearly 26% as the company took $1 billion in accounting charges to write down assets for a canceled three-row electric SUV.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company said after financial markets closed on Monday that it made $892 million from July through September, compared with $1.2 billion it made a year earlier.

Excluding the one-time items, Ford made an adjusted pretax profit of $2.6 billion, or 49 cents per share. That beat analyst estimates of 46 cents, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 5.5% to $46.2 billion, also beating Wall Street predictions.

CEO Jim Farley said in a statement Ford has taken tough actions to give it advantages over competitors. The accounting charge and cancellation of the electric SUV were announced in August.

Sales in the U.S., Ford's most profitable market, rose just under 1% during the quarter to about 500,000 vehicles.

FILE - A line of unsold 2024 Mustang Mach-E electric utility vehicles sit at a Ford dealership May 19, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

FILE - A 2024 Ford F-150 truck is assembled at the Dearborn Truck Plant, April 11, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Tesla posts surprise $2.17 billion third-quarter profit, up 17.3% from a year ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Wall Street finishes mixed after Tesla soars and IBM slumps
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Wall Street closes mostly lower and ends a 6-week winning streak
Placeholder Image

AP

The Biden administration is launching an inquiry of competition in air travel
The Latest
Tens of thousands rally in Georgia to denounce the parliamentary election they say was...7m ago
'Bob's Burgers' actor sentenced to 1 year in prison for role in Capitol riot7m ago
Israel approves two bills that could halt UNRWA's aid delivery to Gaza. What does that...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

AP

LIVE UPDATES
Trump meets with religious leaders ahead of rally in Atlanta. Early voting continues...3m ago
Georgia funeral home director arrested after 18 decomposing bodies found2h ago
Graveyard flowers cover this massive art piece on the Beltline