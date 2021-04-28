Ford posts surprise $3.26B 1Q profit; chip shortage looms

Ford now predicts full-year pretax income to be between $5.5 billion and $6.5 billion, including a $2.5 billion cut due to the chip shortage. In February it estimated the shortage could reduce its full-year pretax earnings by $1 billion to $2.5 billion.

Lawler said the company's decision to allocate capital to develop more higher-profit trucks and SUVs is paying off with higher margins.

“You're seeing that flow through with the strong products,” he said.

Since 2019, Ford's average vehicle sales price is up $1,900 over the industry average, he said.

Nearly all automakers are struggling with the chip shortage, caused by semiconductor makers switching their factories to more profitable consumer-electronics processors when auto plants closed due to the coronavirus last year. The auto factories came back faster than expected, but the chip makers couldn’t quickly switch their factories back to automotive-grade chips. Industry executives say the shortage won’t end until the third quarter.

The first-quarter earnings included a noncash gain of $902 million on Ford's investment in electric vehicle startup Rivian.

The large profit reversed a nearly $2 billion net loss from a year ago, when Ford burned through cash at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.