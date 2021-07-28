Ford posts 2Q profit; factory output better than expected

Ford raised its guidance for full-year pretax income by about $3.5 billion to between $9 billion and $10 billion. But it cautioned that higher commodity prices and capital investments would offset sales volume expected to rise by about 30% in the second half over the first half of this year.

Orders are up for the electric Mustang Mach-E SUV and the new Bronco SUV, making Ford’s business “spring loaded” for a rebound when chip supplies stabilize, CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

During the latest quarter, sales in the U.S., Ford's most profitable market, rose nearly 10% over last year's pandemic-ravaged quarter. But the company lost more than a quarter of its U.S. market share, which fell to 10.6%, according to Edmunds.com.

Still, Ford's average U.S, vehicle sales price, led by the F-Series pickup, rose 6.3% to $47,961 for the quarter, bringing the company badly needed revenue.

Ford had predicted in April that the chip shortage would cut its second-quarter production 50%, or by 1.1 million vehicles worldwide, causing a quarterly loss.

Its stock was up about 2.8% in extended trading following the release of the earnings report after the close of Wall Street's regular session Wednesday.