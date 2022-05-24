Ford pays $19M to settle claims on fuel economy, payload

Ford said in a statement that it was pleased the investigation was settled with no judicial finding of improper conduct and that the company denied violating any federal or state laws.

“We worked with the states to resolve their concerns and in the process limited additional investigative costs and legal expenses for all parties,” the company said.

Ford said it voluntarily flagged the incorrect fuel economy rating for federal regulators, corrected it and reimbursed people who bought or leased the vehicles during and shortly after the time that the rating was incorrectly advertised.

Buyers “should be able to trust that they’re getting what they paid for,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in announcing the settlement.

The $1.2 million for California from the settlement will aid state and local enforcement of consumer protection laws.

The settlement includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.