Ford loses $1.28B in 2020, raises electric vehicle spending

The company predicted a return to more normal profits in 2021, forecasting $8 billion to $9 billion in pretax earnings. That includes a $900 million gain on its investment in electric vehicle startup Rivian, as well as any adverse impact from a shortage of semiconductor chips now hitting the global auto industry.

Ford said that despite the annual loss, it generated $1.9 billion in free cash flow in the fourth quarter, giving it a year-end cash balance of nearly $31 billion to help its investment in electric vehicles.

Despite the increased electric vehicle investment, Chief Financial Officer John Lawler stopped short of matching rival General Motors' goal of selling only all-electric light vehicles by 2035.

Lawler said the company is focused on bringing EVs to market quickly. The company’s electric Mustang Mach E SUV is already on sale, it expects to start selling an electric Transit full-size van this year and an all-electric F-150 pickup next year, he said.

“We’re focused on making a difference now,” Lawler said.

In North America, by far Ford’s most profitable region, the company made $1.1 billion before taxes, up 53%, due largely to the cost of putting a new United Auto Workers union contract in place in 2019. Union workers will get profit-sharing checks of about $3,625 each in March, based on the North American profits.

Ford announced its results after the markets closed on Thursday. The company’s shares rose 1.9% in after-hours trading to $11.59.