Ford electric vehicle owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network starting next year

National & World News
By TOM KRISHER, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
All of Ford‘s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations starting next year

DETROIT (AP) — All of Ford Motor Co.'s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations starting next year.

Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the announcement Thursday during a “Twitter Spaces” audio chat.

“We think this is a huge move for our industry and for all electric customers,” Farley said.

Musk said he didn't want Tesla's network to be a “walled garden” and that he wants to use it to support sustainable transportation.

“It is our intent to do everything possible to support Ford and have Ford be on an equal footing at Tesla superchargers,” Musk said.

Farley said there will be a cost to Ford owners, perhaps a monthly subscription.

The event came off without the embarrassing technical glitches that plagued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement Wednesday that he was running for president.

