X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming

National & World News
By TOM KRISHER, Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago
Ford says its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker's costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year.

CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year, and it left $2 billion in profits on the table that were within its control. He said Ford will correct that with improved execution this year.

The global shortage of computer chips and other parts hit Ford hard at the end of last year, costing it production of roughly 100,000 vehicles that could have been sold, Chief Financial Officer John Lawler told reporters.

“Our cost structure is not competitive, and our quality is not where it needs to be,” Lawler said. He did not rule out further white-collar layoffs and said the company needs to cut manufacturing and warranty costs.

Lawler also said Ford sees a mild recession in the U.S. this year and a moderate one in Europe.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said it made $1.26 billion from October through December, with revenue up 17% to $44 billion. The company made an adjusted 51 cents per share, falling short of Wall Street estimates of 62 cents.

Quarterly revenue, however, exceeded estimates of $41.39 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Ford, which announced earnings after Thursday's closing bell, saw its shares fall 6.6% in after-hours trading.

For all of 2022, Ford posted a $2 billion net loss, which it attributed largely to one-time items. Before taxes last year the company made $10.4 billion, below its guidance of $11.5 billion.

The company said it expects pretax earnings of $9 billion to $11 billion this year, below last year's estimates.

Pretax income in North America rose $1.8 billion to $9.2 billion. That means roughly 56,000 unionized factory workers will see profit-sharing checks of $9,176 in March, about $1,800 more than they got last year.

Ford’s sales in the U.S., its most profitable market, dropped 5% during the fourth quarter as the company was hit hard by parts shortages along with other automakers.

Strong prices for Ford vehicles helped to offset declining sales. Customers paid an average of $56,143 for company vehicles in the fourth quarter, about 10% more than the previous year, according to Edmunds.com. Many of those sales were high-end trucks and SUVs.

Editors' Picks

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years 5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons can rise from worst to first in crumbling NFC South
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Many Georgia Republicans want no part of Trump’s comeback
13h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
12h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
12h ago

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In 1971, 29 people died in an explosion in Georgia. 52 years later, their story is being...
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Michigan man says son, 6, ordered $1K in food from Grubhub
7m ago
Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
13m ago
Financial misdeeds allowed in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
16m ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
5h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
10h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top