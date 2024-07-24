Nation & World News

Ford 2Q net income falls 4.7% as pretax profits drop at combustion engine unit due to warranty costs

Ford Motor Co.’s second-quarter net income fell 4.7% from a year ago as the company’s combustion engine unit saw pretax profits decline due to higher warranty costs
A motorist puts an electric 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E through its paces on a test track at the Electrify Expo in The Yards Sunday, July 14, 2024, in north Denver. Ford reports earnings on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A motorist puts an electric 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E through its paces on a test track at the Electrify Expo in The Yards Sunday, July 14, 2024, in north Denver. Ford reports earnings on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By TOM KRISHER – Associated Press
Updated 43 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.'s second-quarter net income fell 4.7% from a year ago as the company’s combustion engine unit posted a pretax loss due to higher warranty costs.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Wednesday it made $1.83 billion from April through June, compared with $1.92 billion a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Ford made 47 cents per share, short of industry analysts' estimates of 68 cents, according to FactSet.

The automaker reported $47.8 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 6.3% increase over the $44.95 billion in the second quarter of 2023. That barely beat analyst estimates of $47.79 billion.

Ford has been vexed by warranty and recall costs over the past few years, but Chief Financial Officer John Lawler told reporters that the company is making progress on quality. The second-quarter costs were attributed to older vehicles from the 2021 model year and earlier.

The company said its second-quarter warranty costs were $2.3 billion, $800 million higher than the first quarter and $700 million more than a year ago.

Ford Blue, the company's internal combustion engine unit, made $1.17 billion before taxes during the quarter, down $1.1 billion from a year earlier. Ford Pro, the commercial vehicle unit, made $2.56 billion, $173 million above 2023. Model e, the electric vehicle unit, lost $1.14 billion, $63 million worse than a year ago.

Despite the net profit drop, Ford held its full year guidance for pretax income at $10 billion to $12 billion.

Ford's second quarter sales in the U.S., its most lucrative market, rose just under 1% to more than 532,000 vehicles.

Shares of Ford, which had been up about 12% year to date, fell about 10% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the results were announced.

___

This story has been updated to correct the headline to read that Ford's combustion engine unit's pretax profit dropped but it did not post a loss.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

A very strong quarter at General Motors is overshadowed by potential headwinds for...

Credit: AP

Tesla's 2Q profit falls 45% to $1.48 billion as sales drop despite price cuts and...

Credit: AP

Stock market today: A wipeout on Wall Street sends the S&P 500 down by 2.3% as Big Tech...
1h ago

Credit: AP

United Airlines Q2 profit rises to $1.32 billion as travel demand offsets the carrier's...
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mike Trout leaving rehab assignment, returning to Southern California to be re-evaluated
4m ago
Watchdog finds no improper influence in sentencing recommendation for Trump ally Roger...
10m ago
In fiery speech to Congress, Netanyahu vows 'total victory' in Gaza and denounces U.S...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Huge Olympic news announcement has Atlanta written all over it
Why millions are trying alternatives to big-pharma’s weight-loss drugs
Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards