For the 'Great One'; Pirates, MLB honor Roberto Clemente

Major League Baseball granted the Pirates permission for everyone to don No. 21 last week, then extended it to all Puerto Rican-born players. Detroit pitcher Joe Jiménez and Milwaukee hurler Alex Claudio were among the Puerto Rican major leaguers who took part in the celebration. Clemente's family and the team he represented are hoping the league will one day honor Clemente by retiring his number across all of MLB as it did for Robinson's No. 42 in 1997.

“He deserves that,” Polanco said.

The Pirates made sure to extend the tribute beyond the walls of PNC Park, where the Roberto Clemente Bridge stands. The team partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to host a drive-through food distribution early in the day. They hosted a meal and mask distribution at the Latino Community Center and bought gift subscriptions to the New Pittsburgh Courier — a newspaper focusing on the city's Black community — for local libraries.

“One of the things that we have talked about a lot is Roberto Clemente, the player, is one of the greatest players of all time,” Shelton said. “Roberto Clemente, the humanitarian, was probably the greatest humanitarian in the history of our sport.”

The day was also celebrated in Clemente's hometown of Carolina, Puerto Rico ,and elsewhere across the island. Pirates third base coach Joey Cora, born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, received pictures of friends from back home of Puerto Ricans wearing their own No. 21 jerseys.

“This is something when we first started, it was a really cool initiative, but the fact that it has grown into what it has grown into, the fact that all the Puerto Ricans will be able to don his uniform today, it’s pretty cool,” Shelton said. "It got a lot bigger, a lot faster, than I thought, but again, it’s something that I’m extremely proud to be part of.”

File-Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente. The Pittsburgh Pirates will honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente when they wear No. 21 against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The team believes this is an important step into having Clemente's number retired by Major League Baseball(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP, File)/ Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

PNC Park hosts a National League baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar