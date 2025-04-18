Nation & World News
Nation & World News

For some, the Florida State University shooting is a grim repeat of the Parkland massacre

A few of the people who were at Florida State University for a deadly shooting were also traumatized by the Parkland massacre seven years ago
This undated photo provided by Lori Alhadeff on Friday, April 18, 2025, shows her children, Alyssa and Robbie Alhadeff. (Lori Alhadeff via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This undated photo provided by Lori Alhadeff on Friday, April 18, 2025, shows her children, Alyssa and Robbie Alhadeff. (Lori Alhadeff via AP)
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and STEPHANY MATAT – Associated Press
1 hour ago

She didn't see the gunman or hear the shots but knew what was happening.

As a young man carried out a deadly shooting Thursday at Florida State University, Stephanie Horowitz looked out at the sprawling campus and saw a dreadful reminder that brought her back to when she was a teenager at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the Parkland massacre seven years ago.

“You could almost see the silence. There was not a soul in sight and belongings left behind like open laptops and bags," Horowitz said in an interview with The Associated Press. "I knew what that meant, because I’ve done this before. I know what the aftermath of a school shooting looks like.”

Horowitz, a graduate student at Florida State University, is among a small group who were in the traumatizing midst of both the massacre in Parkland and now the shooting at the college in Tallahassee, inexplicably forced to endure a second school shooting in the early stages of their adult lives.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you the first time, you certainly never think it’s going to happen to you twice,” said Horowitz, 22. “This is America.”

Two people were killed and six others were injured after a 20-year-old man, identified by police as Phoenix Ikner, opened fire around lunchtime Thursday near a student union building on the Florida State University campus.

The suspect, a student at the university and the son of a sheriff’s deputy, was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police say.

Florida State student Logan Rubenstein was in eighth grade when he was forced to shelter in place at his middle school during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre nearby.

"What we went through, we made it our mission to ensure this could never happen again,” said Rubenstein, 21. “And I’m sorry that we weren’t good enough because now this is the second shooting that I’ve had to go through.”

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, with 17 people killed and 17 others wounded on Valentine's Day in 2018.

Jaclyn Schildkraut, who leads a gun violence research group at the Rockefeller Institute of Government in New York, said that experiencing multiple school shootings could prolong a person's emotional healing process.

“It’s like all of that progress that you've made seemingly goes away and you're right back at the starting line,” she said.

Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter, Alyssa, was killed in the Parkland shooting, said she felt a wave of panic wash over her when her son Robbie texted her that there was an active shooter at Florida State, where he is a student.

“It’s never the message that you want to get, that there’s a shooter at your child’s school,” Alhadeff said. “Your brain just really starts to spin, and it’s traumatizing and obviously very triggering to me and my husband and my son.”

She said her son was in the student union about 20 minutes before the shooting but left before the gunman arrived.

“I pray for the families that lost somebody yesterday, but this should not be normal,” said Alhadeff. “This should have not been my son’s second experience with a school shooting. We need to do better.”

___

Izaguirre reported from Albany, New York. Matat reported from West Palm Beach, Florida. AP journalist Mingson Lau contributed from Wilmington, Delaware.

FILE - People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A memorial is stands outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting in Parkland, Fla, Feb. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - People comfort each other as they sit and mourn at one of seventeen crosses, Feb. 15, 2018, after a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A sign that reads "Forever Stands Unconquered," is placed among flowers near the Florida State Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Students gather on a stretch of sidewalk near the center of the Florida State campus in sight of the Student Union building, Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This undated photo provided by Lori Alhadeff on Friday, April 18, 2025, shows her children, Alyssa and Robbie Alhadeff. (Lori Alhadeff via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This undated photo provided by Lori Alhadeff on Friday, April 18, 2025, shows her children, Alyssa and Robbie Alhadeff. (Lori Alhadeff via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Lori Alhadeff, mother of 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff who was one of 17 people killed by a gunman who stalked the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, cries while talking about her daughter on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Dozens of patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, were stationed outside of Florida State University’s student union building Thursday. (AP Photo / Kate Payne)

Credit: AP

Atlanta students were touring Florida State when deadly shooting broke out

Several 10th graders from Atlanta were on the FSU campus for a college tour when a lockdown was initiated.

The Latest: 2 people killed and at least 6 wounded in Florida State shooting

FSU shooting victims include a school employee whose dad was a Cuban exile turned CIA operative

5m ago

The Latest

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks during a news conference upon his arrival from meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., Friday, April 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Abrego Garcia told visiting US senator he was no longer being held at notorious Salvadoran prison

10m ago

Judge says detained Tufts student must be transferred from Louisiana to Vermont

10m ago

Judge blocks Trump administration’s from passport changes affecting transgender Americans

11m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.