For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

The hurried retreat of Russian troops this month from parts of a northeast region they occupied early in the war, together with the rare public reservations expressed by key allies, underscored the challenges that Putin faces on all fronts. Both China and India have maintained strong ties with Russia and had sought to remain neutral on Ukraine.

Xi, in a statement, expressed support for Russia’s “core interests” but also wanted to work together to “inject stability” into world affairs. Modi said he wanted to discuss “how we can move forward on the path of peace," adding that the biggest concerns facing the world are the problems of food security, fuel security and fertilizers.

"We must find some way out and you too must contribute to that,” Modi stressed in a rare public rebuke.

The comments cast a shadow over a summit that Putin had hoped would burnish his diplomatic status and show he was not so internationally isolated.

On the battlefield, Britain's Defense Ministry said the new front line likely was between the Oskil River and Svatove, 150 kilometers (90 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

After Russian troops retreated from the city of Izium, Ukrainian authorities discovered a mass grave site, one of the largest found so far.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there were more than 440 graves at the location containing the bodies of hundreds of civilian adults and children, as well as soldiers, and that some had been tortured, shot or killed by artillery shelling. He cited evidence of atrocities, such as a body with a rope around its neck and broken arms.

“Torture was a widespread practice in the occupied territory. That’s what the Nazis did. That’s what (the Russians) do,” Zelenskyy said Saturday in his nightly video address. “We will establish the identity of all those who tortured, who mocked, who brought this atrocity from Russia here to Ukrainian soil.”

Ukrainian forces, in the meantime, were crossing the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region and have placed artillery there, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Saturday. The river, which flows south from Russia into Ukraine, had been a natural break in the newly emerged front lines since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive about a week ago.

“Russian forces are likely too weak to prevent further Ukrainian advances along the entire Oskil River,” the institute said.

Videos circulating online indicated that Ukrainian forces were continuing to retake land in the country's embattled east, although their veracity could not be independently verified.

One showed a Ukrainian soldier walking past a damaged building and then pointing at a colleague hanging the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag over a mobile phone tower. The soldier identified the seized village as Dibrova, just northeast of the city of Sloviansk in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Another video showed two Ukrainian soldiers in what appeared to be a bell tower, with one saying they had retaken the village of Shchurove, also northeast of Sloviansk.

The Ukrainian military and Russia did not comment on the two villages.

Elsewhere, Russian forces continued pounding cities and villages with missile strikes and shelling.

A Russian missile attack early Saturday started a fire in Kharkiv's industrial area, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Syniehubov said remnants suggested the Russians fired S-300 surface-to-air missiles at the city. The S-300 is designed for striking missiles or aircraft in the sky, not targets on the ground. Analysts say Russia’s use of the missiles suggest they may be running out of some precision munitions.

Shelling of the nearby city of Chuhuiv later in the day killed an 11-year-old girl, Syniehubov reported.

In the southern Zaporizhzhia region, a large part of which is occupied by Russian forces, one person was wounded in shelling of the city of Orikhiv, the region's Ukrainian governor, Oleksandr Starukh, reported on Telegram. He said Russian troops also shelled two villages in the region, destroying several civilian facilities.

Explosions were also reported in Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia. Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov said on Telegram that at least five blasts were heard in the city of Melitopol. The city's Ukrainian mayor, Ivan Fedorov, said they were in a village south of the city, where the Russian troops had relocated some military equipment.

Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region also came under Russian fire overnight, according to its governor, Valentyn Reznichenko. “The enemy attacked six times and launched more than 90 deadly projectiles on peaceful cities and villages,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s atomic energy operator, Energoatom, said a convoy of 25 trucks had brought diesel and other critical supplies to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — Europe's largest — which was shut down a week ago amid fears that nearby fighting could result in a radiation disaster.

The trucks were allowed through Russian checkpoints Friday to deliver spare parts for repairs of damaged power lines, chemicals for the operation of the plant and additional fuel for backup diesel generators, Energoatom said.

The six-reactor plant was captured by Russian forces in March but is operated by Ukrainian engineers. Its last reactor was switched off Sunday after repeated power failures due to shelling put crucial safety systems at risk.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported Saturday that one of the nuclear plant’s four main external power lines had been repaired.

The Russian military accused Ukraine of renewed artillery shelling of the power plant. Ukrainian authorities did not immediately address the claim.

In Russia, one person was killed and two others wounded Saturday by shelling, according to Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Russian border region of Belgorod. Gladkov blamed Ukraine. The claim could not be verified.

Karl Ritter in Kyiv contributed to this report.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks to the media after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photo shaking hands prior to their talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in a cemetery during an exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Ukrainian authorities discovered a mass burial site near the recaptured city of Izium that contained hundreds of graves. It was not clear who was buried in many of the plots or how all of them died, though witnesses and a Ukrainian investigator said some were shot and others were killed by artillery fire, mines or airstrikes. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A woman speaks on a mobile phone while standing on the street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

Emergency workers close a plastic bag with a body of a civilian during an exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Ukrainian authorities discovered a mass burial site near the recaptured city of Izium that contained hundreds of graves. It was not clear who was buried in many of the plots or how all of them died, though witnesses and a Ukrainian investigator said some were shot and others were killed by artillery fire, mines or airstrikes. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Servicemen and artists pay the last respects to volunteer soldier Oleksandr Shapoval, a ballet dancer soloist of the National Opera who was killed in a battle in the Donetsk region, during a funeral ceremony in the National Opera in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian servicemen stand atop a destroyed Russian tank in a retaken area near the border with Russia in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A Ukrainian serviceman stands atop a destroyed Russian armor vehicle in a retaken area near the border with Russia in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Ukrainian servicemen stand atop a destroyed Russian tank in a retaken area near the border with Russia in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Men work next to a crater created by an explosion to fix the internet cables after a Russian attack in downtown, Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Oleh Semeniuk, looks at a crater created by an explosion from a window of his apartment that was damaged after a Russian attack in a residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. "I'm a railway worker and we are made of iron", says the 59-year-old man while standing at the site of an explosion that hit an area near his apartment. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

People applaud during a funeral ceremony for Oleksandr Shapoval, a ballet dancer soloist of the National Opera who was killed as a volunteer soldier in a battle in the Donetsk region, at the National Opera in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)