For Cornwall, G7 summit brings mix of disruption and hope

“I feel sorry for the consequences that it is having on locals, I understand that some of the restaurant staff can’t get in to work during the period of the G-7, which is pretty unfortunate,” she said.

Still, Bates and others said they believed the long-term benefits of promoting tourism and local businesses to the world will be worth the hassle.

Britain’s government hopes the summit will bring 26 million pounds ($37 million) in tourism growth to Cornwall, one of the poorest regions in the country — and the whole of western Europe. Despite its upmarket restaurants and luxury holiday cottages, some neighborhoods are among the poorest 10% in England. Wages are below the national average and child poverty is high in areas not far from St. Ives' waterfront.

The summit has been a boon for local hotels and guesthouses, which have just recently been allowed to reopen after months of forced closure under the U.K.’s COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. All rooms were booked up months in advance by visiting media and officials.

For a small business like The St. Ives Co., which has been chosen to supply gift hampers for some of the world’s most powerful leaders, it’s a dream opportunity.

“When we’re like, Joe Biden’s going to be using our toiletries, you almost have to keep saying to yourself -- it’s happening, we are doing this,” said co-owner Tegen Mackay.

Others aren’t so happy. A local fisherman, Ian Jepson, told British media he was turned back by a warship and told he couldn’t fish in the waters because of an “exclusion zone.” And Andrew Narbett, who operates tourist boat trips on his boat Tiger Lilly, said many bookings had been canceled and he will not bother operating during the summit.

“We were fully booked yesterday and throughout the day we had a lot of cancellations where people were travelling down the A30 (main route) and seeing signs saying ‘major disruptions,’” he said.

Some see the summit as a chance to promote Cornwall’s emerging sectors, especially its green businesses. Climate change is among the top issues on the summit’s agenda, and Britain’s government has said Cornwall was chosen as the host venue partly because it is “already a powerhouse for green innovation.”

Glen Caplin-Grey, who heads the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership, said he’s keen to showcase the region’s low-carbon businesses like offshore wind farms and lithium mining. Lithium is a key component in batteries for electric vehicles.

“What the last year has shown, in terms of the pandemic, is that there’s an over-reliance on tourism here,” he said. “It’s great that people want to come and visit, but it’s really important to look at other higher wage sectors as well."

FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021 file photo, police gather to patrol a checkpoint in St. Ives, Cornwall, England. Towering steel fences and masses of police have transformed the Cornish seaside as leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies descent for a summit near St. Ives in Cornwall, a popular holiday destination. A huge frigate dominates the coastline, armed soldiers guard the main sites and some 5,000 extra police officers have been deployed to the area. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, police officers stand guard outside a security gate around Tregenna Castle in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, England. Towering steel fences and masses of police have transformed the Cornish seaside as leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies descent for a summit near St. Ives in Cornwall, a popular holiday destination. A huge frigate dominates the coastline, armed soldiers guard the main sites and some 5,000 extra police officers have been deployed to the area. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, police with a dog patrol on the beach near the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England. Towering steel fences and masses of police have transformed the Cornish seaside as leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies descent for a summit near St. Ives in Cornwall, a popular holiday destination. A huge frigate dominates the coastline, armed soldiers guard the main sites and some 5,000 extra police officers have been deployed to the area. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super