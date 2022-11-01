ajc logo
X

Football, World Series most popular on television

National & World News
11 hours ago
Sports ruled the day again in the Nielsen company's list of the most popular programs in prime-time television

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 24-30, according to the Nielsen company.

1. NFL Football: Green Bay at Buffalo, NBC, 19.62 million.

2. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 15.31.

3. World Series, Game 1: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 11.48 million.

4. World Series, Game 2: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 10.8 million.

5. NFL Football: Chicago at New England, ESPN, 10.35 million.

6. “The OT,” Fox, 10.32 million.

7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 10.24 million.

8. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Seattle, Fox, 9.22 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.04 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.07 million.

11. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.97 million.

12. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.78 million.

13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.95 million.

14. “East New York,” CBS, 5.84 million.

15. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 5.83 million.

16. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 5.77 million.

17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.76 million.

18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.68 million.

19. College Football: Michigan St. at Michigan, ABC, 5.58 million.

20. “FBI,” CBS, 5.45 million.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

I underestimated the Falcons, who have a real shot at playoffs13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
9h ago

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Dean Marlowe to Bills
14h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

J.B. Hall promoted to Georgia Tech assistant football coach
15h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

J.B. Hall promoted to Georgia Tech assistant football coach
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Quarterback Jeff Sims returns to practice for Georgia Tech
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

N Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air-raid alert in South
8m ago
Gunman who wounded 2 Newark police officers remains at large
11m ago
Leaders meet in Algeria for final day of Arab League summit
12m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
9h ago
Kemp, Abrams haul in three times the campaign cash they did in 2018
13h ago
At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top