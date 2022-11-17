ajc logo
X

Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID'd as that of LA man

National & World News
54 minutes ago
Yellowstone National Park officials say a foot found floating in a hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles, park officials said Thursday.

It still isn't clear how the man, Il Hun Ro, ended up in the spring, but that investigators don't suspect foul play, park officials said in a statement.

Park staff found Ro's partial foot inside of a shoe in Abyss Pool in the park's West Thumb Geyser Basin in August.

Investigators concluded that whatever happened to Ro occurred on the morning of July 31, but that nobody saw it. They identified Ro through a DNA analysis and notified his family, officials said.

Abyss Pool is 53 feet (16 meters) deep and about 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius). In such springs, hot water cools as it reaches the surface and then sinks as it is replaced by hotter water from below. The circulation prevents the water from reaching the temperature needed to set off an eruption like those that happen in the park's geysers.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Braves, create new stock4h ago

All-region teams: Champion Stockbridge places 8 on 5-4A first team
6h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC via AP

The Jolt: Tributes pour in for late House Speaker David Ralston
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies
20h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Warnock ad showcases his split-ticket voter runoff strategy
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mike Kropf

UVA promises external review of its interaction with suspect
12m ago
Pelosi won't seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
15m ago
Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rule for women
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Pelosi won't seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
15m ago
Atlanta holiday tree lightings 2022: Dates and times, where to see them
11m ago
Holidays and Saturday voting: What does Georgia election law say?
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top