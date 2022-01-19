Foot feels fine as Henry preps for Titans' playoff return

The Titans still have to activate Henry by Friday afternoon. Will he play Saturday?

“See how this week goes, and we’ll see where I’m at on Saturday,” Henry said.

Henry says the only difference now between his left and right foot is the steel plate that remains in his right foot. Asked about rust from being out, Henry says he's doing everything he can to be ready for kickoff with the work on the practice field.

“That's where it starts,” Henry said. “Trying to work hard, trying to be the best I can be, the best player I can be for this team and try to contribute best I can.”

