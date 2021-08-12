Food delivery firms under scrutiny as new Spain law kicks in

Riders For Rights, a gig economy union, noted that with temperatures soaring past 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F) in many parts of Spain on Thursday and a heat wave expected to last for several days, workers had not been offered any form of heat protection or extra pay.

“Companies will continue to fail to comply with the legislation," the union tweeted. "As long as it is cheaper for them to pay fines than to hire us, this fraud will persist. They do not understand laws and legislations.”

The CCOO said it was working with Just Eats on new contracts for riders. Glovo has said it will hire 2,000 deliver workers as employees to comply with the new law but maintain the rest of its workers as freelancers. Uber Eats has said it plans to subcontract out some of its services.