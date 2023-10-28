Food delivery business Yelloh to lay off 750 employees nationwide, close 90 delivery centers

The food delivery business Yelloh is cutting 750 jobs nationwide and closing 90 delivery centers
National & World News
1 hour ago

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The food delivery business Yelloh — formerly known as Schwan's Home Delivery — is cutting 750 jobs nationwide and closing 90 delivery centers.

The closures for the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company will begin Dec. 8. The company will continue to serve 18 states with its iconic yellow trucks. Customers elsewhere will get deliveries via UPS, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday.

“Facing economic headwinds, rising business costs and the post-pandemic world, our teams across the country have worked valiantly to transform our company into a modern category leader,” the company said in a news release. “Despite those efforts, and like many retail businesses, we must now close locations and face a difficult reality.”

Yelloh trucks will continue to deliver in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Schwan's began home delivery in 1952. In 2018, the Schwan family sold a 70% share of its business to the Korean firm CJ CheilJedang for $1.8 billion. But the family kept the Schwan's Home Delivery business and rebranded it last year as Yelloh.

