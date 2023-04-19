BreakingNews
Atlanta contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes in City Hall scandal
X

Foo Fighters plan summer album, first since drummer's death

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

NEW YORK (AP) — Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The rockers said in a statement that the upcoming 10-track “But Here We Are” will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.”

The lead, driving single is "Rescued," with the lyrics "I'm just waiting to be rescued/Bring me back to life/Kings and queens and in-betweens/We all deserve the right."

The new album will be released June 2 and is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters. Other titles include “Hearing Voices,” “Show Me How,” “Nothing At All” and “Rest,” the ending song.

Hawkins died March 25, 2022, during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter breaks silence about involvement in fatal accident 5h ago

Credit: BARRY WILLIAMS

EXCLUSIVE: Days pass before Georgia prison notices decomposing body of inmate
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb County school board hires Devon Horton as superintendent
2h ago

Atlanta contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes in City Hall scandal
1h ago

Atlanta contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes in City Hall scandal
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Attorney for GOP electors denies mishandling immunity offers
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Warsaw Ghetto Uprising commemorated on 80th anniversary
1m ago
Q&A: Aster, Phoenix try to discuss ‘Beau is Afraid’
3m ago
France's Macron heckled by crowd angry over pensions
8m ago
Featured

After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
2h ago
5 things to know about the Atlanta Film Festival
4h ago
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top