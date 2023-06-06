X

Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne headline iHeartRadio festival

By MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Lil Wayne are among the headliners this fall at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in La Vegas, which will be broadcast live throughout the country

NEW YORK (AP) — Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Lil Wayne are among the headliners this fall at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in La Vegas, which will be broadcast live throughout the country.

The lineup for the two-day event Sept. 22-23 at T-Mobile Arena also includes Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Ryan Seacrest will host and fans can hear it all via iHeartMedia radio stations or watch it streaming on Hulu. Highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event.

The general public will be able buy tickets starting on June 16 on AXS.com, with Capital One cardholders able to get access beginning June 14.

“This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres — spanning all the styles you hear on our 860 stations and the iHeartRadio app. Each performer can sell out on their own, so it’s incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement.

Foo Fighters will be coming off the release of their album “But Here We Are,” the first since the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. And Clarkson will have released “Chemistry,” which she has said helped her process her emotions in the wake of her divorce.

