Followers of cleric enter Iraqi parliament in show of force

Hours after his followers occupied parliament, al-Sadr issued a statement on Twitter telling them their message had been received, and “to return safely to your homes," signaling there would be no further escalation to the sit-in. Shortly after, protesters began making their way out of the parliament building with security forces supervising.

The incident, and al-Sadr's subsequent show of control over his followers, carried an implicit warning to the Framework alliance of a potential escalation to come if the government forms with al-Sudani at the helm.

Al-Sadr's ability to mobilize and control his large grassroots following gives him powerful leverage over his rivals. In a similar fashion, his followers stormed the Green Zone in 2016 and entered the country’s parliament building to demand political reform.

Earlier in the day, demonstrators breached Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the parliament and other government buildings, as well as foreign embassies.

Protesters chanted curses against Iran and said, “Sudani, out!”

Riot police had attempted to repel the protesters using water cannons, but demonstrators scaled the cement barrier walls and pulled down slabs using ropes to enter the Green Zone.

The demonstrators walked down the zone's main thoroughfare with little resistance from security forces. One security personnel was seen handing a protester a water bottle.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called for calm and restraint, and for protesters to “immediately withdraw” from the area.

Al-Sadr recently stepped down from the political process despite having won the most seats in the October federal election. Protesters carried portraits of the cleric.

Al-Sudani was selected by State of Law leader and former premier Nouri al-Maliki. Before al-Sudani can face parliament to be seated officially as premier-designate, parties must first select a president. Protesters also chanted: “Maliki, garbage!”

The Framework, in a statement, said they had known of “calls urging chaos, stirring up strife,” within the last 24 hours since nominating al-Sudani.

The United Nations said Iraqis had the right to protest but that it was “essential that demonstrations remain peaceful and comply with the law," in a statement.

Al-Sadr exited government formation talks after he was not able to corral enough lawmakers to get the majority required to elect Iraq’s next president.

By replacing his lawmakers, the Framework leader pushed ahead to form next government. Many fear doing so also opens the doors to street protests organized by al-Sadr's large grass roots following and instability.

Combined Shape Caption Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr hold posters with his photo outside of the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, July. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Adil al-Khazali) Credit: Adil al-Khazali

Combined Shape Caption Iraqi security forces stand guard outside the heavily fortified Green Zone during protests in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Adil al-Khazali) Credit: Adil al-Khazali