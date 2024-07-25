Nation & World News

Flyers sign All-Star Travis Konecny to an 8-year extension worth $70 million

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed All-Star forward Travis Konecny to an eight-year extension worth $70 million
FILE - Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny reacts after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, March 23, 2024, in Philadelphia. The Flyers have signed the All-Star forward to an eight-year extension worth $70 million. The deal announced Thursday, July 25, 2024 keeps Konecny under contract through the 2032-33 NHL season. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)

Credit: AP
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

The Philadelphia Flyers signed All-Star Travis Konecny to an eight-year extension worth $70 million, committing to him being a long-term part of their core as they seek to shift from rebuilding mode to contending.

The deal announced Thursday keeps Konecny under contract through 2033. He will count $8.75 million against the salary cap starting when it kicks in for the 2025-26 NHL season, which would make him Philadelphia's highest-paid player.

General manager Daniel Briere called Konecny an integral part of the team's fabric and a player who has grown into a significant leader.

“His work ethic, combined with his tenacity and talent, makes him a central figure for what we are building towards,” Briere said. "And his determination for our future success speaks volumes about his commitment to our team and city.”

Konecny, 27, set career highs with 33 goals and 68 points last season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent next summer and as a result had been the subject of trade buzz in recent months.

Instead, the Flyers added Konecny to the list of players signed for multiple years, a group that includes captain Sean Couturier, fellow forwards Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett and defenseman Travis Sanheim.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign again with the Flyers,” Konecny said. “There’s such a bright and exciting future with this team, and I can’t wait to be a part of it for the next nine years and see what we will accomplish."

One of the most exciting developments for the franchise's future came earlier this week when top prospect Matvei Michkov arrived in the U.S. after getting out of his contract in the Russia-based KHL and signing his entry-level deal with Philadelphia. The Flyers selected Michkov with the seventh pick in the 2023 draft, and he immediately became the most important part of the organization's attempt to return to the playoffs in the not-too-distant future.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

