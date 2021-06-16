Flyers' Oskar Lindblom wins Masterton Trophy

“Just to get back from losing all the muscles, then you start playing again and to feel like you’re not really there,” Lindblom said Tuesday. “It's tough time to just get around, and then it just starts hitting you mentally, as well, and you feel tired.”

Ryan said he felt like Lindblom should have won this last year when he received the most Masterton votes after publicly sharing his battle with alcohol issues. Lindblom was also a finalist then, before getting back on the ice for game action.

Lindblom thanked his family, girlfriend and the doctors and nurses who helped him along the way.

“A big thank you to all of you,” he said.

San Jose’s Patrick Marleau and Minnesota’s Matt Dumba were the other finalists for the award voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Marleau broke Gordie Howe's career games played record at age 41, while Dumba continued his efforts to fight for more diversity in hockey.

“I feel very honored and proud to win this award and to compete with these players like Matt Dumba and Patrick Marleau that have been great players and great people on and off the ice," Lindblom said. "That’s very special for me.”

