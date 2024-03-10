Flyers coach Tortorella suspended 2 games for refusing to leave bench after game misconduct.

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella was suspended for two games and fined $50,000 by the NHL on Sunday for unprofessional conduct directed at the officials by refusing to leave the bench area after a game misconduct.

Tortorella reluctantly left the bench Saturday night after receiving the game misconduct and a bench minor early in the Flyers' 7-0 loss at Tampa Bay.

On a night that the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Lightning team that Tortorella coached was honored, he lasted just 10:49 into the game before receiving the penalties right after Philadelphia fell behind 4-0.