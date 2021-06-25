ajc logo
Floyd girlfriend seeks 'evening of nonviolence' in Minnesota

A woman holds a sign of George Floyd in front of the Hennepin County Government center during the sentencing hearing Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis, of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder in May, 2020 of Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
A woman holds a sign of George Floyd in front of the Hennepin County Government center during the sentencing hearing Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis, of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder in May, 2020 of Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

41 minutes ago
George Floyd’s girlfriend is calling for an “evening of nonviolence” in Minneapolis after a judge sentenced a former police officer to 22 1/2 years in prison for Floyd’s murder

George Floyd's girlfriend called for an "evening of nonviolence" Friday in Minneapolis after a judge sentenced former police Officer Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison for Floyd's murder.

Courteney Ross said Floyd "will always be mine, he will always be the love of my life.”

“I’m not calling for an evening of peace, but I am calling for an evening of nonviolence," Ross said. “If you are using Floyd’s name in any way to promote that, that is not what he was about. You knew him. He was about peace, love, inclusiveness and helping people.”

She said that she was praying for a “nonviolent evening” in Minneapolis. “You can still fight. Come with us."

Find AP's full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Attorney Ben Crump, along with family members of George Floyd, hold a press conference Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis, after the sentencing hearing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder in May, 2020 of Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Attorney Ben Crump, along with family members of George Floyd, hold a press conference Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis, after the sentencing hearing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder in May, 2020 of Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

People gather before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison, Friday, June 25, 2021 in Minneapolis for the murder in May, 2020 of Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
People gather before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison, Friday, June 25, 2021 in Minneapolis for the murder in May, 2020 of Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Attorney Ben Crump, along with family members of George Floyd, hold a press conference Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis, after the sentencing hearing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder in May, 2020 of Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Attorney Ben Crump, along with family members of George Floyd, hold a press conference Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis, after the sentencing hearing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder in May, 2020 of Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

