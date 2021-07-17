Floyd Cooper, acclaimed children's illustrator, dead at 65

He later settled in Easton, Pennsylvania, with his wife and agent, Velma, and two sons. He illustrated dozens of books and his work on Joyce Carol Thomas' "The Blacker the Berry" brought him the Coretta Scott King Award in 2009 for achievement by a Black illustrator.

He also collaborated with such top authors as Weatherford, Nikki Grimes, Walter Dean Myers, Jacqueline Woodson and Howard Bryant, whose "Sisters & Champions," about the Williams sisters, was illustrated by Cooper.

“Floyd was a wonderful artist and a fantastic collaborator,” Bryant told the AP in an email Saturday. “I remember when I first received his initial pages for ‘Sisters & Champions’ I was just blown away. For my first children’s book, I was so proud to share a project with him and really looked forward to doing so again. This is an enormous loss.”

His other projects included Myers' “Frederick Douglass: The Lion Who Wrote History,” Ruth Vander Zee's “Mississippi Morning” and Leah Henderson's “A Day for Rememberin’: Inspired by the True Events of the First Memorial Day,” which came out in May. He also wrote a handful of books, among them “Juneteenth for Mazie" and “The Ring Bearer.”

Cooper prided himself on the bold, dramatic images he produced through what he called “oil erasure,” a style dating back to his childhood for which he used an eraser to form shapes on a canvas. When taking on a book, he would read the manuscript over and over until pictures began to appear in his mind.

“Sometimes I get a flood of images from the very first reading!” he wrote in a 2018 post for mackincommunity.com. “That is what we illustrators call ‘finding the connect.’ I connect with the story in that special way, as if that story was written just for me.”