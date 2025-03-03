Nation & World News
‘Flow’ becomes first Latvian film to win Academy Award for animated feature

“Flow,″ a wordless cat parable, has won the Oscar for animated feature at Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards
By CHEYANNE MUMPHREY – Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Flow,″ a wordless cat parable, won the Oscar for animated feature at Sunday's 97th Academy Awards. The win gives Latvian filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis his first Academy Award.

“Flow” was made with Blender, a free, open-source graphics software tool using computer generated animation. The result is a dreamy aesthetic paired with a peaceful, yet post-apocalyptic, fable about a black cat, dog, capybara, ring-tailed lemur and secretary bird trying to survive a catastrophic flood. The film has no dialogue and forces viewers to be mesmerized by the unlikely relationship and understanding between the species trying to escape the rising waters.

It's only Zilbalodis' second animated film as a director.

″Thank you to my mom and dad. Thank you to my cats and dogs. I’m really, moved by the warm reception our film has had. I hope this will open of doors to independent animation filmmakers around the world," said Zilbalodis. "This is the first time a film from Latvia has ever been nominated. So it really means a lot to us. We are very inspired and we hope to be back soon.”

Zilbalodis' unexpected Oscar contender — and now winner — has been welcomed with open arms this award season. The win Sunday adds to an already impressive resume for the new director, which includes a best animated feature win at the Golden Globe Awards and nominations from Critics Choice Awards, Annie Awards and British Academy Film Awards.

The success of the film is shared with producers Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman. The Latvian, French and Belgian co-production was also nominated for best international feature film, and is the first Latvian film to be nominated at the Academy Awards.

The film beat another atmospheric story in "The Wild Robot,” as well as “Inside Out 2,” Disney’s highest-grossing movie last year, and Claymation films “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” and “Memoir of a Snail.”

For more coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards.

Gints Zilbalodis accepts the award for best international film for "Flow" during the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP



